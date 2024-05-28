Seoul slams "provocative" North Korea spy satellite launch

Seoul, South Korea - South Korea on Tuesday slammed Pyongyang's failed attempt to put a second spy satellite in orbit, saying the abortive launch was a "provocative act" that threatened regional stability.

People in Seoul, South Korea, walk past a television showing a news report on North Korea's "Malligyong-1-1" reconnaissance satellite, which exploded minutes after launch due to a suspected engine problem. © ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

North Korea said late Monday that the rocket carrying its "Malligyong-1-1" reconnaissance satellite exploded minutes after launch due to a suspected engine problem.



Pyongyang claimed to have put a spy satellite in orbit – long a top priority of Kim Jong Un's regime – in November after two failed attempts earlier that year.

Japanese broadcaster NHK on Tuesday ran dramatic footage showing what appeared to be a flaming projectile in the night sky that then exploded into a fireball, saying it had been filmed from northeast China at the time of the attempted launch.

South Korea's National Security Office said the launch was "a violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions – regardless of outcome – and a provocative act."