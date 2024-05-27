North Korea fires "unidentified projectile" toward Japan after spy satellite warnings

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea has fired an "unidentified projectile," South Korea's military said late Monday, hours after Pyongyang informed Japan that it was preparing to launch another spy satellite.

A missile is launched, as North Korea conducted a test firing of a tactical ballistic missile on Friday, state media KCNA said on Saturday, at an unknown location in North Korea, in a handout picture obtained by Reuters on May 18. © via REUTERS

"North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile southwards," over the Yellow Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, after Seoul, Beijing, and Tokyo wrapped up their first trilateral summit since 2019.

Japan also confirmed the launch with the government's alert system briefly issuing an evacuation order to southern Okinawa prefecture.

"Missile launch. Missile launch. It appears a missile(s) was launched from North Korea. Please evacuate inside buildings or underground. Information received at 22:46. Target region: Okinawa."

The alert was lifted at 23:03, it is said, adding, "The missile(s) appears not to fly to Japan."

Earlier Monday, after a rare three-way summit of South Korea, Japan, and China, the leaders of Seoul and Tokyo urged North Korea to call off the satellite launch.

Nuclear-armed North Korea successfully launched its first reconnaissance satellite last November, drawing international condemnation, with the US calling it a "brazen violation" of UN sanctions.