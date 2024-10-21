South Korea demands withdrawal of North Korean troops from Ukrainian front

Seoul, South Korea - South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador to Seoul Monday to criticize North Korea 's decision to send thousands of soldiers to support Moscow's war on Ukraine.

South Korea lodged an official complaint with the Russian ambassador to Seoul over the planned use of North Korean soldiers in the war on Ukraine. © ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

About 1,500 North Korean special forces soldiers are already in Russia acclimatizing, likely to head to the front lines soon, Seoul's spy agency said Friday, with additional troops set to depart soon, Pyongyang's first such deployment overseas.



South Korea, which has long claimed the nuclear-armed North is supplying Russia with weaponry for use in Ukraine, has expressed alarm over the deployment, which comes after Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a military deal in June.

Vice foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun expressed Seoul's "grave concerns regarding North Korea's recent dispatch of troops to Russia and strongly urged the immediate withdrawal of North Korean forces and the cessation of related cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

Kim told the Russian ambassador to South Korea, Georgiy Zinoviev, that North Korea supplying Russia with weaponry and troops for the war in Ukraine "poses a significant security threat not only to South Korea but to the international community."

He also "emphasized that such actions violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions and the UN Charter."