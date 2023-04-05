US and South Korea step up military exercises with nuclear-capable bomber

Seoul, South Korea - In the face of growing tensions with North Korea , the US and South Korea held another joint air exercise on Wednesday.

The US and South Korea held another joint air exercise, which featured a B-52H nuclear-capable bomber. © PAUL J. RICHARDS / AFP

According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the US sent a long-range B-52H bomber to the Korean peninsula for joint air exercises. The bomber can serve as a nuclear weapons carrier.



The successive deployments of strategic weapons systems to the region underscored US efforts to improve the credibility of extended deterrence, it said. The US had previously sent a B-52 bomber on March 6.

By extended deterrence, the US means the full range of its military capabilities to defend South Korea – including nuclear weapons.

The latest air exercise between the two countries took place over the Yellow Sea between the Korean Peninsula and China, according to South Korean media reports.