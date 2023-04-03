US starts joint naval maneuvers with South Korea and Japan

Seoul, South Korea - The US naval forces have begun a joint maneuver with the navies of South Korea and Japan to deter North Korea , the South Korean Defense Ministry announced in Seoul on Monday.

F/A-18 jets are seen on the flight deck aboard the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, which is taking part in joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan. © ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

The two-day anti-submarine exercise was agreed to "enhance the response capabilities of South Korea, the US and Japan against North Korea's advancing underwater threats," the ministry said in a statement.



The threats included ballistic missiles that can be launched from submarines, the ministry said.

The trilateral exercise in international waters south of the Korean peninsula involves warships from Japan and South Korea as well as the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, which the United States had sent to the region a week earlier with accompanying ships.

The last time the US had undertaken a similar exercise with its East Asian allies was six months ago.