Oman calls on Iran and US to resume nuclear talks

Manama, Bahrain - Oman, which hosted several rounds of US- Iran nuclear talks that were derailed by Israel's attacks on Iran in June, urged the countries on Saturday to go back to the negotiating table.

Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi (l.) and US President Donald Trump pose during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13, 2025. © Yoan VALAT / POOL / AFP

"We want to return to the negotiations between Iran (and) the United States," Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said during a panel at the IISS Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain.

Oman, Iran's traditional intermediary, hosted five rounds of US-Iran talks this year.

However, "just three days before the sixth and possibly decisive round of talks, Israel unleashed its bombs and missiles in an illegal and deadly act of sabotage," Albusaidi said.

The US struck key Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22, briefly joining the war launched by Israel that had derailed talks on Tehran's atomic program.

The talks had aimed for a new agreement that would curb Iran's nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief.

Western countries, including the US, have long accused Iran of seeking to acquire atomic weapons, while Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Albusaidi called for fellow Gulf nations to favor dialogue with Iran and others long seen as foes and rivals in the region.



"Over the years, the GCC has at best sat back and permitted the isolation of Iran," he said, referring to the Gulf Cooperation Council regional bloc.

"I believe this needs to change," Albusaidi added.