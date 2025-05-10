Pakistan and India on the brink of war amid escalating tit-for-tat attacks

Pakistan on Saturday launched counterattacks against India after three of its air bases were struck overnight, as the conflict spiralled toward full-blown war.

India and Pakistan traded more airstrikes on Friday and Saturday as the conflict between the two countries threatened to spiral into all-out war. © Collage: Narinder NANU / AFP & via REUTERS The South Asian countries have exchanged fire since Wednesday, when India carried out air strikes on sites in Pakistani territory over a deadly attack on tourists on the Indian side of the divided Kashmir region. The clashes – which have involved missiles, drones, and exchanges of fire along the de-facto border in disputed Kashmir – are the worst in decades and have killed more than 50 civilians. World leaders including the G7 group of industrialized nations have called for restraint, and the US on Saturday offered help to get both sides talking as the violence intensified. World Trump's ambassador to Panama responds to fears over return of US military bases The Indian army on Saturday reported fresh Pakistani attacks along their shared border. "Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western border," the army said on X. AFP journalists reported loud explosions in Srinagar, the capital of India-administered Kashmir. The army said "multiple enemy drones were spotted flying over" a military cantonment in Amritsar in Punjab, a state adjoining Kashmir, and were "instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defense units."

Islamabad says India launched missile attack

Pakistan said an air base in Rawalpindi was targeted by Indian missiles on Friday and promised a response. © AAMIR QURESHI / AFP Hours ahead of Pakistan's latest operation, the country's military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had accused India of having "attacked with missiles" targeting three air bases. In the live broadcast aired by state TV in the middle of the night, he said a "majority of the missiles" had been intercepted and "no flying assets" had been damaged. One of the bases targeted, Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi, the garrison city where the army is headquartered, is around 6 miles from the capital Islamabad. World Pope Leo XIV: How Trump, Putin, and more world leaders reacted to his election Several blasts were heard from the capital overnight. The air base is used to receive foreign dignitaries and Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel Al-Jubeir had departed just hours earlier. "Now you just wait for our response," Chaudhry warned India.

Pakistan and India trade blame for major flare-up

The Kashmir region – separately administered by India and Pakistan – has been a regular flashpoint in the conflict between the neighboring states. © REUTERS The fighting was touched off by an attack on the Indian-run side of disputed Kashmir that killed 26 tourists, mostly Hindu men, which Delhi blamed on Islamabad. India accused the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba of carrying out the attack, but Pakistan has denied any involvement and called for an independent probe. The countries have fought several wars over the Muslim-majority Kashmir, which both claim in full but administer separate portions of since gaining independence from British rule in 1947. Previous clashes have been mostly limited to the Kashmir region, separated by a heavily militarized border known as the Line of Control, but this time India has struck multiple cities deep in Pakistan. Pakistan's foreign ministry alleged New Delhi's "reckless conduct has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict". Indian far-right Prime Minister Narendra Modi met top security officials on Friday, including his national security advisor, defense minister and the chiefs of the armed forces, his office said. Most of the fatalities, which included children, were in Pakistan during Wednesday's first air strikes by India.

Escalating drone warfare

Both Pakistan and India have launched waves of drone strikes against each other this week. © REUTERS The last days have been framed by a series of ripostes following attacks from each side. On Friday, the Indian army said it had "repulsed" waves of Pakistani attacks using drones and other munitions overnight, and gave a "befitting reply". Pakistan's military spokesperson denied that Islamabad was carrying out such attacks, and vowed revenge for the initial Indian strikes. Pakistani military sources said its forces had shot down 77 drones, with debris of many incursions seen by AFP in cities across the country. An Indian army spokesperson on Friday spoke of "300 to 400" Pakistani drones, but it was impossible to verify that claim independently. Pakistan has accused India of fabricating the drone strikes, and early Saturday its military claimed Delhi's forces had bombed their own territory in Amritsar, without providing evidence. Civilians have come under fire on both sides, with Islamabad and New Delhi accusing each other of carrying out unprovoked artillery shelling, and missile and drone strikes. On Friday, shelling along the LoC killed five civilians including a two-year-old girl on the Pakistan said, officials said. Across the border, a police official said one woman was killed and two men wounded by heavy shelling.