Pope Francis reaches new milestone in recovery from pneumonia

Vatican City, Holy See - Pope Francis is spending short moments breathing on his own, the Vatican said on Monday, the day after publishing the first photo of the 88-year-old since his hospitalization a month ago.

Pope Francis is spending short moments breathing on his own, the Vatican said on Monday. © Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

The head of the Catholic Church has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital since February 14, treated for pneumonia in both lungs.

For at least a fortnight, Francis has been alternating an oxygen mask at night with a cannula – a plastic tube tucked into his nostrils that delivers high-flow oxygen – during the day.

He is now shifting to a reduced flow for the first time, and "for certain moments, probably short, the pope can go without oxygen," the Vatican press office said in an evening briefing.

Francis, who has been pope since March 2013, suffered several respiratory crises in the hospital, raising real fears for his life, but has for the past two weeks been improving.

The Vatican press office said Monday that his condition remained stable and that he spent the day in physical therapy, prayer, rest, and some work.

The next formal medical bulletin on his health will be "at the earliest Wednesday evening," it added.