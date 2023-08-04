Alexei Navalny gets lengthy prison sentence from Russian court as UN calls for release

A screen shows the already imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny as he arrives to listen to his verdict over a series of extremism charges at the IK-6 penal colony, a maximum-security prison some 155 miles east of Moscow. © ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP

Navalny was charged with extremism, in a trial that has been slammed around the world as politically motivated.

The trial took place in the maximum-security IK-6 prison camp 155 miles east of Moscow, where Navalny is already serving an earlier sentence for "embezzlement," a charge that his supporters say was trumped up in retaliation for challenging President Vladimir Putin.

"Alexey Navalny was sentenced to 19 years at a maximum security penal colony," spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said. An AFP journalist watching the court session in a press center at his prison said Navalny smiled as the judge read the verdict and hugged another defendant before the transmission was cut.

The United Nations rights chief on Friday denounced the Russian court sentencing and urged his immediate release.

"The new sentence imposed today on opposition figure Alexei Navalny raises renewed serious concerns about judicial harassment and instrumentalisation of the court system for political purposes in Russia," Volker Turk said in a statement.

He insisted Russian authorities should "immediately (cease) violations of Navalny's human rights and release him".