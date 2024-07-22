Kremlin slams Kamala Harris' "unfriendly rhetoric" towards Russia

Moscow, Russia - The Kremlin said Monday it had noted the "unfriendly rhetoric" against Russia used by US Vice President Kamala Harris , the frontrunner to replace Democrat Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris © MICHAEL BUHOLZER / POOL / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin said previously that Moscow would prefer Biden over Donald Trump, calling the Democrat "more predictable."



Asked what the Kremlin made of Harris now looking likely to become the Democrats' candidate, Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "There have been some statements which were full of unfriendly rhetoric towards our country."

He did specify which comments he was referring to.

Harris, like Biden, has been a staunch backer of Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale military offensive in February 2022.

Earlier this year she said the death of opposition figure Alexei Navalny in an Arctic prison was "a further sign of Putin's brutality."

She has also called Russia's actions in Ukraine "horrendous atrocities," "gruesome," "barbaric," and "inhumane."