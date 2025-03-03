Pete Hegseth pauses US cyber offensive against Russia

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a pause on all of the country's cyber operations against Russia , including offensive actions, multiple media reports said on Sunday.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly ordered US Cyber Command to temporarily cease all operations against Russia. © REUTERS

The order was part of an overall reevaluation of US operations against Moscow, according to the New York Times, with the duration or extent of the pause unclear.

"Due to operational security concerns, we do not comment nor discuss cyber intelligence, plans, or operations," a senior defense official said when asked for comment by the AFP.

"There is no greater priority to Secretary Hegseth than the safety of the Warfighter in all operations, to include the cyber domain."

The reported change comes as President Donald Trump has been pushing for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, and days after he berated his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a stormy White House meeting.

Western countries have accused the Kremlin of masterminding a string of incidents aimed at trying to undermine support for Ukraine as it battles Russia's invasion.

Trump, meanwhile, has cast himself as a mediator between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky, sidelining Kyiv and Europe while pursuing rapprochement with Putin.

"We should spend less time worrying about Putin," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform late Sunday.

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, speaking Sunday to broadcaster CNN about reopening links to Russia, denied reports of the cyber policy change.