Putin says Russia can replace sabotaged Ukraine grain exports

Moscow, Russia - Vladimir Putin has said Russia is ready to replace Ukrainian grain supplies, just days after Moscow halted an international deal to safely export grain from Ukrainian ports, and began intensive shelling of essential port infrastructure in southern Ukraine .

Vladimir Putin has said Russia will make up for Ukrainian grain exports ahead of an upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. © ALEXANDER KAZAKOV / SPUTNIK / AFP

"I would like to assure that our country is able to replace Ukrainian grain both on a commercial and on a gratuitous basis, especially as we expect another record harvest this year," Putin wrote in an article for African media published on the Kremlin's website on Sunday night.



The article's publication comes amid preparations for an upcoming Russia-Africa summit in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, due to start on Thursday.

The article said that despite the sanctions imposed by the West, Russia would continue to work "vigorously" on supplies of grain, food, fertilizer, and others to African countries.

In 2022, Russia exported 11.5 million tons of grain to Africa, and almost 10 million tons in the first six months of this year, it said.

"And this is despite the sanctions introduced against our exports, which actually make it significantly more difficult to export Russian food to developing countries," Putin continued.