Russian missile attacks on Ukraine damage famed Odessa cathedral

Odesa, Ukraine - Russia's latest strike on Odesa on Sunday killed two people and severely damaged a historic Orthodox cathedral, drawing a vow of retaliation from Ukraine's leader. More Russian shelling across the country left several more dead.

The renowned 18th century Transfiguration Cathedral, the biggest Orthodox church in Odesa, lies within the UNESCO-protected historic city center.

The strike on the port city, which Russia has pounded since quitting the Black Sea grain deal last week, came just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Belarus counterpart for talks.

Putin claimed Kyiv's counteroffensive had "failed" as he met his closest ally, Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, in Saint Petersburg – the first time since Minsk helped end a revolt by Russian Wagner fighters.

On the Black Sea in Odesa, locals looked in disbelief as the Transfiguration Cathedral – originally built in 1794 under imperial Russian rule – was badly damaged. Clergymen rescued icons from rubble inside, which was demolished under Stalin in 1936 and rebuilt in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Ukraine said it had been "destroyed twice: by Stalin and Putin."

It said the cathedral strike was a "war crime."

At least 22 more were injured in cruise missile strikes on the Black Sea port, according to the head of the local military administration, Oleh Kiper. He said the injured included at least four children.

Several museums in Odessa's historic old city center were also damaged in the attacks, drawing strong criticism for the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Clergymen said a security guard and a priest readying for a morning liturgy were inside during the attack but both survived.