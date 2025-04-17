Russia scraps Taliban's "terrorist" label amid warming ties

Moscow, Russia - Russia 's Supreme Court on Thursday removed the Taliban's designation as a "terrorist organization," a symbolic gesture aimed at building friendly ties with Afghanistan's de facto rulers.

A Taliban security personnel stands guard outside the Shah-Do Shamshira Mosque during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul on March 30, 2025. © Ahmad SAHEL ARMAN / AFP

The Islamist group seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, when American forces supporting the country's internationally recognized government pulled out.

Moscow, which called the US withdrawal a "failure," has taken steps to normalize relations with the Taliban authorities since then, seeing them as a potential economic partner and ally in fighting terrorism.

"The previously established ban on the activities of the Taliban – included on the unified federal list of organizations recognized as terrorist – has been suspended," Supreme Court Judge Oleg Nefedov said in a ruling, according to the TASS state news agency.

"The decision enters into legal force immediately," he added.

Russia's Prosecutor General asked the court to remove the group's "terrorist" designation last month, following several trips to Russia by top Taliban officials.

A Taliban delegation attended Russia's flagship economic forum in Saint Petersburg in 2022 and in 2024, and the group's top diplomat met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow last October.

The decision to suspend the label does not amount to formal recognition for the Taliban authorities, which are seeking international legitimacy.

However, it helps avoid embarrassment for Russian officials who meet representatives from the militant group at high-profile events.