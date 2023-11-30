Russia takes crackdown on LGBTQ+ people to new extreme with official ban

Moscow, Russia - Russia on Thursday banned the "international LGBT movement," claiming it was an extremist group, a move that cements a long crackdown on the community as the Kremlin pushes conservative social values.

The Russian supreme court on Thursday designated "international LGBT movement" as an extremist group. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

Over the past decade, President Vladimir Putin has told Russians to adhere to conservative social values promoted by the Orthodox Church.



The supreme court handed down the ruling in Moscow on Thursday, AFP journalists in court reported.

It did not say whether certain individuals or organizations would be affected by the ruling.

The judge ruled that "the international LGBT public movement and its subdivisions" were extremist, and issued a "ban on its activities on the territory of Russia".

He said the order was effective immediately.

If applied to individuals, the "extremist" label means gay, lesbian, transgender, or queer people living in Russia could face years in jail.