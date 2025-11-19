Saudi Arabia lifts travel ban on US citizen following crown prince's visit to DC

Washington DC - Saudi Arabia has lifted a travel ban on a US citizen who criticized the kingdom on social media, his family said Wednesday, as President Donald Trump welcomed the crown prince.

Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a US citizen of Saudi origin, had been arrested during a visit to his native country in 2021 after tweets that mentioned corruption and the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident writer strangled and dismembered in a Saudi consulate.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2022, in part on charges of destabilizing the kingdom. He was released a year later after appeals from the US under President Joe Biden but prevented from leaving the country.

His family said that Saudi authorities have now lifted a travel ban and that Almadi was on his way back to the US.

"This day would not have been possible without President Donald Trump and the tireless efforts of his administration," the family said in a statement.

"We hope the support and care we received will continue for those still held hostage in Saudi Arabia and in other parts of the world."

Trump on Tuesday laid out a red carpet for Saudi Arabia's crown prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, who US intelligence said ordered the killing of Khashoggi, a US resident who wrote opinion pieces in The Washington Post.

Trump defended the crown prince, saying that he "knew nothing" about the murder and that "things happen," and snapped at a journalist who he said embarrassed the Saudi prince by asking about it.