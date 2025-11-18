Trump rolls out red carpet for Saudi crown prince's first US visit since grizzly Khashoggi murder

Washington DC - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman got a red carpet welcome from President Donald Trump on Tuesday, on his first visit to the US since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

President Donald Trump (r.) on Tuesday welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House. © REUTERS

Trump laid on a noisy military flypast featuring F-35 stealth fighters that he will sell to Riyadh as the de facto Saudi ruler arrived at the White House.

Cannon fire and a parade of horses also greeted the Saudi prince as Trump doubles down on Washington's burgeoning alliance – and his own personal bond – with the key Middle Eastern ally.

Portugal soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays in Saudi Arabia, will also be at the White House for the gala day of events, a White House official told AFP.

Trump has made a priority of boosting ties with the oil-rich Gulf kingdom, and said on Monday he would sell coveted F-35 stealth fighters to Saudi Arabia, calling it a "great ally."

The Republican will sign a deal on a framework for civilian nuclear cooperation, a US official and a source familiar with the negotiations said.

Mohammed bin Salman has fostered close economic ties with Trump and his family over the years – a relationship burnished by a lavish welcome and $600 billion in investment pledges when the president visited Saudi Arabia in May.

Saudi Arabia is also expected to announce a "multi-billion dollar investment" in AI infrastructure in the US on Tuesday.

Trump will meanwhile push Prince Mohammed to normalize relations with Israel.

"We're more than meeting," Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Friday when asked about the visit. "We're honoring Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince."