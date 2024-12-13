South Korean president faces looming second martial law impeachment vote

Seoul, South Korea - South Korea 's opposition leader warned his ruling party colleagues on Friday that "history will remember" if they do not back the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, with just over 24 hours until a vote to remove him from office.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol bows while delivering an address to the nation at the Presidential Office in Seoul on December 12, 2024. © The Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS

Yoon's short-lived imposition of South Korea's first martial law in over four decades plunged the country's democracy into some of its worst political turmoil in years.

An attempt to remove him from office last Saturday failed when lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) boycotted the impeachment motion.

But after a week of back-door politicking and a mounting investigation into Yoon and his inner circle, analysts now say the main opposition Democratic Party may have better luck with its second attempt.

Saturday's impeachment vote will take place around 5:00 PM, with Yoon charged with "insurrectionary acts undermining the constitutional order" for his martial law bid. Two hundred votes are needed for it to pass, meaning opposition lawmakers must convince eight ruling party colleagues to defect.

On Friday, the leader of the Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, implored the PPP to support the president's removal from office.

"What the lawmakers must protect is neither Yoon nor the ruling People Power Party but the lives of the people wailing out in the freezing streets," Lee said. "Please join in supporting the impeachment vote tomorrow. History will remember and record your choice."

Two ruling party lawmakers supported the motion last week. As of Friday noon, seven ruling party lawmakers have pledged to support impeachment – leaving the vote on a knife edge.

But members of the opposition are confident they will get the votes.

Lawmaker Kim Min-seok said Friday he was "99%" sure the impeachment will pass.