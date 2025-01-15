South Korea's suspended president makes unwanted history as officials finally carry out arrest

Seoul, South Korea - Suspended South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday was detained for briefly imposing martial law in December.

Police officers and staff from South Korea's anti-corruption office escorted Yoon from his residence on Wednesday morning to take him to the public prosecutor's office, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The operation appeared to be peaceful despite serious concerns over the disgraced politician's security detail, which had blocked a previous attempt.

The agency cited the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), as saying that the detention warrant was executed at 10:33 AM local time.

This marks the first time in the country's history that a sitting president of South Korea has been arrested.

Yoon was seen entering the CIO headquarters for questioning. According to Yonhap, investigators would seek a warrant to arrest the president formally within 48 hours.

"Although it is an illegal investigation, I decided to agree to appear at the CIO in order to prevent ugly bloodshed," Yoon said in a recorded video message released after his arrest.

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday had postponed the first hearing in the impeachment proceedings against Yoon because he was not present. The 64-year-old, through his lawyer, had stated that he did not attend due to supposed "security concerns."

On December 3, Yoon briefly declared martial law during a budget dispute with the opposition.

In mid-December, lawmakers removed him from office until further notice on charges of abuse of power and sedition, with the Constitutional Court currently reviewing the decision.

Yoon has defended his decision by stating that he had declared martial law to protect the nation from nebulous "anti-state forces."