Sudan ceasefire holds, but humanitarian situation "reaching breaking point"

Khartoum, Sudan - Streets in some Sudanese cities returned to relative calm on Sunday as a shaky ceasefire helped scale back a conflict that has left hundreds dead in the past two weeks.

Streets in some Sudanese cities returned to relative calm on Sunday as a shaky ceasefire helped scale back fighting that has left hundreds dead in the past two weeks. © via REUTERS

Police have been deployed to maintain order in Khartoum and Omdurman, eyewitnesses reported, although there are continued reports of looting and sporadic gunfire, according to a DPA journalist in Khartoum.



Clashes continued over the weekend despite the calling of a 72-hour ceasefire on Thursday, with both sides accusing the other of violating the agreement.

Both Sudan's armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group said they would extend a "humanitarian truce" for another 72 hours from midnight (6 PM EDT).

The RSF group's spokesman said it was responding to international and local calls "to open humanitarian corridors" and allow civilians to "reach safe areas." The armed forces said the extended ceasefire was "based on the efforts of [an] American-Saudi mediation request."