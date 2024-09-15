Three Americans detained as Venezuela accuses US of plotting to "destabilize" the country

Caracas, Venezuela - Three Americans, two Spaniards, and a Czech citizen were detained in Venezuela on suspicion of plotting to destabilize the country, the government said Saturday, as the US denied Caracas' allegations it was involved.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivers a speech during a rally to celebrate the results of the July presidential election, in Caracas on August 28, 2024. © REUTERS

The arrests come amid heightened tensions between Venezuela and both the US and Spain over Venezuela's July 28 presidential election, which the country's opposition and former colonial powers accuse President Nicolas Maduro of stealing.



Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the foreign nationals were being held on suspicion of planning an attack on Maduro and his government.

"We know that the United States government has links to this operation," Cabello asserted.

Cabello said two Spaniards were recently detained in Puerto Ayacucho in the southwest. He added that three Americans and a Czech national were also arrested and linked the alleged plot to intelligence agencies in the US and Spain as well as to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

Maduro has blamed the adversity his country faces on the imperialist US, which he accuses of conspiring with his Venezuelan opponents to overthrow him.

A State Department spokesperson said Saturday that "any claims of US involvement in a plot to overthrow Maduro are categorically false."

The State Department spokesperson additionally confirmed that a US military member was being held and noted "unconfirmed reports of two additional US citizens detained in Venezuela."

Cabello, meanwhile, said that those detained had "contacted French mercenaries, they contacted mercenaries from Eastern Europe and they are in an operation to try to attack our country." He added that "more than 400 rifles were seized" and accused the detainees of plotting "terrorist acts."

Spain "denies and categorically rejects" allegations by Venezuela that Madrid was involved in a plot to destabilize the country.