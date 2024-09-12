US hits senior Venezuela officials with new sanctions over alleged electoral fraud

Washington DC - The US announced fresh sanctions Thursday on 16 officials aligned with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose claim to re-election has been rejected by Washington as well as several European and Latin American nations.

The US announced fresh sanctions Thursday on 16 officials aligned with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose claim to re-election has been rejected by Washington as well as several European and Latin American nations.. © Pedro Rances Mattey / AFP

Venezuela's foreign ministry hit back, accusing Washington of a "crime of aggression" and rejecting the sanctions "in the strongest terms."



The individuals sanctioned include senior figures in the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ), the US Treasury Department said, claiming that they "impeded a transparent electoral process and the release of accurate election results."

Others include military, intelligence, and government officials that the Treasury said were "responsible for intensifying repression through intimidation, indiscriminate detentions, and censorship."

"The Treasury Department is targeting key officials involved in Maduro's fraudulent and illegitimate claims of victory and his brutal crackdown on free expression following the election, as the overwhelming majority of Venezuelans call for change," said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

Venezuela's opposition insists its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia overwhelmingly won the July 28 vote and has publicly released election data to back up its claim.

The CNE declared Maduro the victor, but has not released detailed voting results. Facing an arrest warrant in Venezuela, Gonzalez Urrutia has since taken up asylum in Spain.