Turkey sees tens of thousands of buildings damaged in earthquake

Istanbul, Turkey - More than 84,000 buildings in Turkey have either collapsed or are heavily damaged following two huge earthquakes and thousands of aftershocks, the urban planning minister said on Friday.

More than 7,000 personnel surveyed over 684,000 buildings across 11 provinces, of which a total of 84,726 were found to have been either destroyed or heavily damaged, Murat Kurum told reporters.



The damaged buildings need to be urgently demolished, Kurum said as he urged residents to stay away from them.

The minister said the government will begin major reconstruction efforts in several hard-hit cities starting in March and pledged that new residential projects would be chosen with the utmost care and after precise ground studies.

Turkish authorities have been blasted for lax enforcement of construction regulations, which may have contributed to the high death toll.

More than 50 people, including contractors, have been arrested in connection with collapsed buildings, state news agency Anadolu reported.