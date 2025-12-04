South Africa will "take a break" from G20 after US ban

Johannesburg, South Africa - South Africa said Thursday it was prepared to wait out next year's G20 after being barred by the US and did not expect other countries to lobby for its inclusion.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya addresses media at the South African Parliament in Cape Town. © RODGER BOSCH / AFP

The US this month took over the year-long presidency of the group of leading economies after largely boycotting South Africa's tenure, including the November summit, in an escalation of its attacks on Pretoria.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio repeated Wednesday that South Africa would not be invited to the US-run G20, repeating complaints including unfounded claims that the government deliberately discriminated against the white Afrikaner minority.

The Afrikaners are descendants of European colonists, primarily of Dutch extraction, and are mainly engaged in farming in South Africa. English and Afrikaner colonists ruled South Africa until 1994 under a brutal system in which the Black majority were deprived of political and economic rights.

White South Africans, who make up 7.3% of the population, still enjoy a generally higher standard of living than the Black majority of the country – an ongoing legacy of colonialism and apartheid.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said in response that South Africa would sit out the 2026 series of meetings and resume participation when the G20 is handed to Britain in a year's time.

"For now, we will take a commercial break until we resume normal programming," Magwenya said on social media.