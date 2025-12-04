South Africa will "take a break" from G20 after US ban
Johannesburg, South Africa - South Africa said Thursday it was prepared to wait out next year's G20 after being barred by the US and did not expect other countries to lobby for its inclusion.
The US this month took over the year-long presidency of the group of leading economies after largely boycotting South Africa's tenure, including the November summit, in an escalation of its attacks on Pretoria.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio repeated Wednesday that South Africa would not be invited to the US-run G20, repeating complaints including unfounded claims that the government deliberately discriminated against the white Afrikaner minority.
The Afrikaners are descendants of European colonists, primarily of Dutch extraction, and are mainly engaged in farming in South Africa. English and Afrikaner colonists ruled South Africa until 1994 under a brutal system in which the Black majority were deprived of political and economic rights.
White South Africans, who make up 7.3% of the population, still enjoy a generally higher standard of living than the Black majority of the country – an ongoing legacy of colonialism and apartheid.
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said in response that South Africa would sit out the 2026 series of meetings and resume participation when the G20 is handed to Britain in a year's time.
"For now, we will take a commercial break until we resume normal programming," Magwenya said on social media.
Trump boycotts G20 summit in South Africa
The G20 group of nations includes the world's top economies as well as the European Union and the African Union regional blocs. It accounts for 85% of the world's GDP and two-thirds of its population.
The Johannesburg summit, the first in Africa, was attended by a host of world leaders, including from countries not in the G20, but boycotted by US President Donald Trump.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson said South Africa did not expect other G20 nations to boycott the US presidency or lobby for his country's inclusion.
"In fact it would be unhelpful if the entire year goes to waste and the G20 is collapsed," Magwenya said in an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper published late Wednesday.
South Africa would, however, expect that other members "register their displeasure with the US in defense of multilateralism and the spirit and purpose of the G20," he said.
The Trump administration has lashed out at South Africa over a range of policies, expelling its ambassador in March and imposing 30% trade tariffs, which Pretoria is still seeking to overturn.
