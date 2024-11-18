US and Philippines sign deal on sharing military information

Manila, Philippines - American and Philippine defense chiefs signed an agreement Monday on sharing classified military information and technology, as the long-time treaty allies deepen cooperation in a bid to counter Chinese influence in the region.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (l.) and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro pose together after signing the General Security of Military Information Agreement at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Metro Manila. © Handout / DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE / AFP

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed the deal with his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro at the start of a visit to Manila that will also include a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos.

The General Security of Military Information Agreement allows for the sharing of classified information that could benefit a US ally's national defense, and streamlines the sale of certain classified technologies, officials said.

Austin and Teodoro did not make any remarks at the signing ceremony, but the Philippine defense department said the document was "a critical step to enhance information sharing and deepen interoperability between the Philippines and the US."

It comes as the Marcos government pushes back against Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea and as president-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to office.