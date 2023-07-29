US announces enormous military aid package for Taiwan

Washington DC - The United States on Friday unveiled a $345-million military aid package for Taiwan designed to quickly bolster the island's ability to deter a Chinese invasion.

Taiwanese soldiers fly in US-made Black Hawk helicopters during the military Han Guang drill at the Taoyuan International Airport on July 26, 2023. © Sam Yeh / AFP

The package – which an official said features intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance equipment and small arms munitions – will be drawn from the US' own reserves, allowing it to be delivered on a faster-than-usual timeline.



These are "capabilities that Taiwan will be able to use to bolster deterrence now and in the future," a Pentagon spokesperson said.

Elements of the package "address critical defensive stockpiles, multi-domain awareness, anti-armor and air defense capabilities," he added.

"We are working expeditiously to deliver the military assistance announced today."