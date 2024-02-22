US conducts more strikes on Houthi missiles

Sanaa, Yemen - American forces launched what they called "self-defense strikes" Wednesday against Houthi missiles and launch positions in Yemen that posed threats to commercial shipping and naval forces in the Red Sea, the US military said.

Students recruited into the ranks of Yemen's Houthis parade over a giant US flag during a rally in support of Palestine. © MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP

The Houthis, who control much of war-torn Yemen, have been disrupting the vital shipping lane since November in a campaign in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during Israel's ongoing assault.



Before dawn Wednesday Sanaa time, "US Central Command forces conducted four self-defense strikes against seven mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles and one mobile anti-ship ballistic missile launcher that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea," CENTCOM said in a statement on social media platform X.

The military said it also shot down a "one-way attack unmanned aircraft system."

"CENTCOM forces identified the missiles, launchers and UAS originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the US Navy ships in the region," CENTCOM said.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon said a US drone crashed off the coast of Yemen after apparently being struck by a Houthi-fired missile.