US denounces Venezuela candidate warrant and warns of more pressure

Washington DC - The US on Tuesday denounced an arrest warrant in Venezuela for the opposition presidential candidate and warned of further action against President Nicolas Maduro after the seizure of his plane.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the US and its allies condemned the "unjustified arrest warrant" of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who says he won the July presidential election, which was internationally condemned for irregularities.



"This is just another example of Mr. Maduro's efforts to maintain power by force," Kirby told reporters.

The US, which has pressed Venezuelan authorities to release detailed vote tallies, on Monday seized Maduro's plane in the Dominican Republic.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the US will keep taking action against Maduro for actions that "long predate his most recent anti-democratic action."

"There are a number of things that we have called on him to do – to stop cracking down on dissent, to release the actual tally sheets, which he still has not done, and to get Venezuela back on its democratic path," Miller said.

"He has not shown a willingness to do so and so, in coordination with our partners, we are considering a range of options to demonstrate to Maduro and his representatives that their illegitimate and repressive actions in Venezuela have consequences."

The US Justice Department said Monday that Maduro's government bought the aircraft for $13 million in defiance of US sanctions through a shell company.

The foreign ministry in Caracas accused the US of a "criminal practice that cannot be described as anything other than piracy."