US diplomats meet with Syria's new Islamist ruler as Syrians rally for democracy

Damascus, Syria - US diplomats met with Syria 's new ruler on Friday, an official told AFP, as outside powers seek assurances the country's Islamist-led authorities will be moderate and inclusive.

© SANA / AFP

The ouster of former president Bashar al-Assad ended decades of abuses and years of civil war but raised concerns over minorities and women's rights, as well as the future of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The lightning offensive that toppled Assad was led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), rooted in Al-Qaeda's Syria branch but recently adopting a moderate stance.

Its sudden arrival in the capital has left foreign governments, especially the US, scrambling for new policies, as HTS is designated a terrorist group by some countries.

A Syrian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, later confirmed that the US delegation had met with Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, head of HTS.

"And the results will be positive, God willing," the official added.

A planned press conference by the US delegation was "canceled due to security concerns."

US diplomats have not been to Damascus on a formal mission since the early days of the civil war that erupted after Assad cracked down on anti-government protests in 2011.

The delegation would also meet with activists, minority groups, and civil society representatives, the State Department said.

The group includes Barbara Leaf, the top State Department official for the Middle East, as well as the US point man on hostages, who has been seeking clues on missing Americans including Austin Tice, a journalist who was kidnapped in Syria in August 2012.

Their visit follows a statement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, revealing direct contact with HTS.