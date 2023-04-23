US evacuates diplomats from Sudan and closes embassy

Khartoum, Sudan - The United States has completed the evacuation of its embassy in Sudan , amid heavy fighting between rival military groups, the US State Department confirmed.

The United States has evacuated its embassy in Khartoum, Sudan. © ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP

All of the embassy's personnel and their families had safely left Khartoum, the department said.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said operations at the embassy had been temporarily suspended.

"Suspending operations at one of our embassies is always a difficult decision, but the safety of our personnel is my first responsibility."

Blinken referred to "serious and growing security risks" in the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

Sudan's de facto president and commander-in-chief of the army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Saturday said he had agreed to facilitate the evacuation of foreign civilians and diplomats from the embattled country.