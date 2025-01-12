Biden to hold trilateral call with Japan and Philippines leaders

Washington DC - President Joe Biden will have a trilateral telephone call with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos early Monday, Marcos' spokesperson said Sunday.

US President Joe Biden (c.) is scheduled to hold a trilateral phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (l.) and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos. © Collage: YUICHI YAMAZAKI/Pool via REUTERS, REUTERS & Jam Sta Rosa / AFP

The call was supposed to have been held on Sunday, but has been postponed because of the Los Angeles wildfires, presidential spokesperson Cesar Chavez said in a statement.

The three leaders are expected to discuss progress made on mutal cooperation, economic matters, and recent regional and global developments.

The three countries have stepped up security cooperation in opposition to China in the disputed South China Sea.

The US has recently ramped up joint military drills in the area with the Philippines and other countries, exacerbating tensions in the region.

Biden earlier canceled a January 9-12 trip to Italy to focus instead on the federal response to the California wildfires.