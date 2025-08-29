US senators to reinforce "partnership" with Taiwan during visit

Taipei, Taiwan - Senior members of the Senate Armed Services Committee arrived in Taiwan on Friday to "re-emphasize the partnership" between the US and the island.

Senator Roger Wicker (c.), chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, speaks next to Senator Deb Fischer (l.) at the Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, on August 29, 2025. © REUTERS

Republican Senator Roger Wicker, a vocal supporter of Taiwan, is leading a congressional delegation trip in the Asia-Pacific region, which has included stops in Hawaii, Guam, Palau, and the Philippines.

Their arrival in Taipei comes as President Donald Trump seeks to strike a trade deal with China, which insists Taiwan is part of its territory.

"We stand here to re-emphasize the partnership and the security, friendship agreement that the United States has had with Taiwan for some decades," Wicker told reporters ahead of meetings with President Lai Ching-te and other government officials.

"We have re-emphasized that in the past two National Defense Authorization acts, and we will add to the provisions again in this year's Defense Authorization Act, which will be on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday of next week."

Republican Senator Deb Fischer, who also sits on the Armed Services Committee, said "security, opportunities and progress for this part of the world" would be on the agenda during their two-day visit to Taiwan.