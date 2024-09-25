US vows over $400 million in new aid for displaced Sudanese at UN meeting

New York, New York - The US on Wednesday announced $424 million in new aid for displaced and hungry Sudanese at a high-level meeting on the country's brutal war at the United Nations.

© Ebrahim Hamid / AFP

The US mission to the UN said the assistance includes $175 million, with which the US will buy surplus food from its own farmers to feed people in and around Sudan, where a UN-backed assessment has warned of wide-scale famine.

Addressing the event, the US ambassador to the United Nations made a new appeal to let assistance into El-Fasher, which has been besieged by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as the paramilitary force seeks a complete takeover of the western Darfur region.

"We must compel the warring parties to accept humanitarian pauses in El-Fasher, Khartoum, and other highly vulnerable areas, eliminate barriers to humanitarian access along all routes, and put down their weapons and come to the negotiating table," said Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Sudan plunged into a devastating war last year as the army battled the RSF.

The World Health Organization said this month, at least 20,000 people have been killed.