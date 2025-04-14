El Salvador's Bukele rules out returning migrant, in love-fest with Trump

Washington DC - El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele assured Donald Trump on Monday that he would not return a man mistakenly deported from the US, as the pair bonded over Trump's scheme to send migrants to a notorious prison in the Central American country.

US President Donald Trump (r.) meets with President Nayib Bukele (l.) of El Salvador in the Oval Office of the White House Monday in Washington, DC. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump gave a warm welcome in the Oval Office to 43-year-old Bukele, the self-proclaimed "world's coolest dictator" who is now the US president's key ally in his controversial push to deport illegal migrants.

But the pair faced questions over the case of a father who was mistakenly deported to the Salvadoran mega-prison – and whose return a US court has ordered the Trump administration to facilitate.

"Of course, I'm not going to do it," Bukele told reporters when asked if he would send the man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, back to the US.

"The question is preposterous.... I don't have the power to return him to the United States."

Trump and Bukele, who wore a dark T-shirt under a suit, spent much of the meeting complimenting each other on their migration and crime policies.

Known for his stylish dress sense and social media savvy, Bukele is broadly popular at home for clamping down on once rampant drug gangs that terrorized El Salvador.

But the Salvadoran leader is accused of overseeing mass human rights violations, epitomized by a huge, brutal prison known as CECOT.

Trump's immigration policies focused on what he says is the threat of a gang-led crime wave in the US, are meanwhile among his most popular, receiving much higher ratings than on the economy.

"You are helping us out, and we appreciate it," 78-year-old Trump told Bukele.

Trump also reiterated that he was even considering deporting some US citizens who commit violent crimes to El Salvador, saying "I'm all for it" and asking Attorney General Pam Bondi to look into the idea.