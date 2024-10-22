Venezuela arrests ex-oil minister accused of US intelligence links

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela on Monday announced the arrest of a former oil minister accused of links to a firm controlled by US intelligence services – the latest scandal to shake the country's energy sector.

Pedro Tellechea, who served as petroleum minister and head of state oil company PDVSA until August, was detained on Sunday along with "his closest collaborators," Attorney General Tarek William Saab said in a statement.

They are accused of crimes including "the delivery" of PDVSA's automated control system "to a company controlled by the US intelligence services," it said, without naming the other detainees. It said that handing over "the brain of PDVSA" to the unnamed firm violated "national sovereignty."

The new allegations rocking the South American country's oil industry come almost three months after President Nicolas Maduro's reelection, which the US and other Western nations accused him of stealing.

Maduro said Monday that his government would fight "the corrupt and traitors," repeating his frequent warning about US "conspiracies," without specifically mentioning Tellechea.

"Every day they (the US government) are plotting to see where they can get in, where they can create a fissure," he said in his weekly television program.

Maduro tapped Tellechea, an army colonel, to be oil minister in March 2023 after his predecessor Tareck El Aissami resigned over an anti-corruption crackdown. El Aissami – a former ally of Maduro and his late predecessor Hugo Chavez – was later arrested along with dozens of others as part of a probe into an alleged multi-million dollar crypto fraud at PDVSA.

Tellechea, a 48-year-old mechanical engineer by training, vowed to "clean up" the sector after his appointment, but he stepped down in August to become industry minister.

On Friday, Maduro replaced him in that post with his ally Alex Saab, the Colombian businessman released by the US in December as part of a prisoner swap.

Tellechea said on social media that he had resigned as industry minister due to "health problems that require my immediate attention."