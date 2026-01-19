Venezuela interim President Delcy Rodriguez "not afraid" of diplomatic clash with US

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela 's interim president Delcy Rodriguez said Thursday her government does not fear diplomatic confrontation with the US, which ousted her predecessor Nicolás Maduro in a January 3 military strike.

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez (r.) said her government did not fear a diplomatic clash with the US. © Collage: REUTERS & FEDERICO PARRA / AFP

"We know they are very powerful. We know they are a lethal nuclear power... We are not afraid to confront them diplomatically, through political dialogue," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was Maduro's vice president and a vocal ally of the ousted leftist, but US President Donald Trump agreed to work with her as long as her government toes Washington's line – particularly on access to Venezuela's vast oil resources.

In Maduro's absence, Rodriguez delivered his state of the nation address to parliament, and received loud applause.

She told lawmakers she had asked Washington to show "respect for the dignity" of Maduro, who faces drug trafficking charges in the US.

Rodriguez talked by telephone Wednesday to Trump, who went on to describe her as "a terrific person."

Trump said on social media he and Rodriguez had discussed "many topics," including oil, minerals, trade, and national security.

"We are making tremendous progress," the Republican said.

Rodriguez has been walking a diplomatic tightrope, trying to meet Trump's demands without alienating Maduro loyalists who control Venezuela's security forces and feared paramilitaries.