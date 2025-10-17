Venezuela VP responds to reports that she spoke with US on removing Maduro

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Thursday denied a report that she had negotiated with the US to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez speaks during a session of the National Council for Sovereignty and Peace in Caracas on September 29, 2025. © REUTERS

The Miami Herald newspaper reported that Rodriguez and her brother Jorge, the president of the National Assembly, attempted to present themselves to Washington as a "more acceptable" alternative to the leftist Maduro.

Writing on Telegram, Rodriguez said: "FAKE!! Another media outlet adding to the filth of psychological warfare against the Venezuelan people."

"They have no ethics or morals," she wrote.

She later shared a photo of herself with Maduro, captioned: "Together and united with President Maduro."

The US charges Maduro of heading a drug cartel. President Donald Trump has deployed warships to the Caribbean as part of what he has described as an anti-drug trafficking operation.

The US forces have blown up at least five boats in the Caribbean since early September, leaving 27 people dead.

In a significant escalation, Trump indicated Wednesday he had authorized covert CIA operations against Venezuela and was considering attacks on land against alleged drug cartels in the country.