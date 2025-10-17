Venezuela VP responds to reports that she spoke with US on removing Maduro
Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Thursday denied a report that she had negotiated with the US to oust President Nicolas Maduro.
The Miami Herald newspaper reported that Rodriguez and her brother Jorge, the president of the National Assembly, attempted to present themselves to Washington as a "more acceptable" alternative to the leftist Maduro.
Writing on Telegram, Rodriguez said: "FAKE!! Another media outlet adding to the filth of psychological warfare against the Venezuelan people."
"They have no ethics or morals," she wrote.
She later shared a photo of herself with Maduro, captioned: "Together and united with President Maduro."
The US charges Maduro of heading a drug cartel. President Donald Trump has deployed warships to the Caribbean as part of what he has described as an anti-drug trafficking operation.
The US forces have blown up at least five boats in the Caribbean since early September, leaving 27 people dead.
In a significant escalation, Trump indicated Wednesday he had authorized covert CIA operations against Venezuela and was considering attacks on land against alleged drug cartels in the country.
What the Miami Herald report claimed
According to the Miami Herald, the Rodriguez siblings pitched themselves as the "more palatable" version of "chavismo" – the socialist ideology of late President Hugo Chavez and his chosen successor Maduro.
The Herald reported that the pair presented Washington with two proposals conveyed by intermediaries in Qatar, a country that has previously mediated between the US and Venezuela on prisoner exchanges.
The outlet said the offers were made with Maduro's approval and involved an exiled retired general leading a transitional government.
Cover photo: REUTERS