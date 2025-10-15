Venezuela ramps up military exercises after latest deadly US boat strike

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday ordered military exercises in the country's biggest shantytowns after US forces blew up another boat allegedly carrying drugs from the Caribbean country.

Venezuela held military exercises on Wednesday after US forces blew up another boat allegedly carrying drugs from the Caribbean country. © REUTERS

President Donald Trump said six alleged "narcoterrorists" were killed in the strike on the vessel in international waters near Venezuela, bringing to at least 27 people the number killed in such attacks since early September.

Trump has also deployed eight warships, a nuclear-power submarine, and fighter jets to the region as part of what he has presented as an operation to combat drug smuggling into the US.

Maduro, who is widely believed to have stolen last year's presidential election, has accused Washington of plotting regime change.

In a message on the Telegram social network, the authoritarian Socialist said he was mobilizing the military, police, and a civilian militia to defend Venezuela's "mountains, coasts, schools, hospitals, factories, and markets."

State television showed images of armored vehicles deploying in the sprawling low-income Caracas suburb of Petare, a traditional stronghold of socialist support.

Military exercises will also take place in Miranda state, which neighbors Caracas. He said the deployments aim to "win the peace."

Trump accuses Maduro of heading a drug cartel – charges Maduro denies.