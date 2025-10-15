Venezuela ramps up military exercises after latest deadly US boat strike
Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday ordered military exercises in the country's biggest shantytowns after US forces blew up another boat allegedly carrying drugs from the Caribbean country.
President Donald Trump said six alleged "narcoterrorists" were killed in the strike on the vessel in international waters near Venezuela, bringing to at least 27 people the number killed in such attacks since early September.
Trump has also deployed eight warships, a nuclear-power submarine, and fighter jets to the region as part of what he has presented as an operation to combat drug smuggling into the US.
Maduro, who is widely believed to have stolen last year's presidential election, has accused Washington of plotting regime change.
In a message on the Telegram social network, the authoritarian Socialist said he was mobilizing the military, police, and a civilian militia to defend Venezuela's "mountains, coasts, schools, hospitals, factories, and markets."
State television showed images of armored vehicles deploying in the sprawling low-income Caracas suburb of Petare, a traditional stronghold of socialist support.
Military exercises will also take place in Miranda state, which neighbors Caracas. He said the deployments aim to "win the peace."
Trump accuses Maduro of heading a drug cartel – charges Maduro denies.
Trump administration accused of plotting regime change in Venezuela
The US Justice Department in August doubled a bounty for information leading to Maduro's capture to $50 million.
Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said Wednesday the US was scheming to "rob" Venezuela, a once wealthy oil state, "of its immense natural resources."
The pressure on Maduro inched higher last week when US-backed opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for leading peaceful resistance to his 12-year rule.
Cover photo: REUTERS