Venezuela's Maduro sends message to Trump and the US: "No crazy war, please!"

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday launched a plea in English as tensions mount between Washington and Caracas: "No crazy war, please!"

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has urged the US not to go to war with his country. © Federico PARRA / AFP

Maduro's comment came after President Donald Trump said he had authorized covert action against the South American nation, and amid an escalating US military campaign against alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean and Pacific.

"Yes peace, yes peace forever, peace forever. No crazy war, please!" Maduro said in a meeting with unions aligned with the leftist leader, a former bus driver and union leader.

The US has deployed stealth warplanes and Navy ships as part of what it calls anti-narcotics efforts, but has yet to release evidence that its targets – eight boats and a semi-submersible – were smuggling drugs.

The US strikes, which began on September 2, have killed at least 37 people, according to an AFP tally based on US figures.

Regional tensions have flared as a result of the campaign, with Maduro accusing Washington of seeking regime change.

Late Thursday, the government in Trinidad and Tobago – located just off Venezuela's coast – announced that a US warship would dock in its capital from October 26-30.

The Trinidadian foreign ministry said a unit of US Marines would conduct joint exercises with its defense forces.

Two of those killed in the US strikes were from Trinidad and Tobago.