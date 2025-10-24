Brazil's Lula says he would tell Trump that tariffs were a "mistake"

Jakarta, Indonesia - Brazil 's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Friday he would tell Donald Trump in any meeting at a summit in Malaysia starting this weekend that tariffs on his country were a "mistake."

Officials from both countries told AFP this week that talks are underway for a meeting between the two leaders at the regional summit of Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN) in Kuala Lumpur.

"I am very interested in having this meeting. I am fully prepared to defend Brazil's interests and show that there was a mistake in the tariffs imposed on Brazil," the leftist president told a news conference at the ASEAN headquarters in Jakarta.

He said the basis of Trump's decision that their trade relationship was in favor of the South American giant was "untrue."

Trump has instituted a 50% tariff on many Brazilian products and imposed sanctions on several top officials, including a Supreme Court judge, to punish Brazil for what he termed a "witch hunt" against former president Jair Bolsonaro.

In September, Brazil's Supreme Court sentenced Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison for his role in a botched coup bid after his 2022 election loss to Lula.