New Japan PM vows to take US ties to "new heights" with Trump in first policy speech

Tokyo, Japan - Japan 's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday she will bring US ties to "new heights" in talks with President Donald Trump , while taking a swipe at China and vowing a stricter stance on foreigners.

Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers her first policy speech in the parliament in Tokyo on October 24, 2025. © REUTERS

In her first policy speech, Takaichi also told a rowdy parliament that the target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense will be brought forward by two years.

Trump, who wants Tokyo and other allies to boost their military spending, is due to visit Japan next week – just days after Takaichi took office.

Tokyo's previous target was to spend 2% of GDP on defense in the 2027-28 fiscal year, but Takaichi wants this achieved in the current tax year.

Takaichi said she would build "a relationship of trust" during Trump's visit, "elevating the Japan-US relationship to new heights."

During her maiden speech, China hawk Takaichi also warned that "the military activities of neighboring countries – China, North Korea, and Russia – have become a grave concern."

"The free, open and stable international order we have grown accustomed to is being profoundly shaken by historic shifts in the balance of power and intensifying geopolitical competition," she said.

Takaichi has previously said that "Japan is completely looked down on by China," and that Tokyo must "address the security threat" posed by Beijing, while calling for more security cooperation with Taiwan.

But Japan's first woman prime minister also has a host of other complex issues to tackle in the coming months, including a flatlining economy and a declining population.

On Friday, she said the country needed foreign workers to address labor shortages, but alluded to growing anxiety over foreigners in Japan, a country with historically low levels of immigration.

"Some illegal activities and breaches of rules by certain foreigners have created situations where members of the public feel uneasy and perceive unfairness," Takaichi said.

"While we draw a clear line from xenophobia, the government will respond resolutely to such acts," she added, saying they will enforce compliance with existing rules and examine sensitive issues such as land acquisition.

The populist Sanseito party, which calls immigration a "silent invasion," has been making gains in recent elections.