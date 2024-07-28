White House blames Hezbollah for "horrific" Golan Heights attack

Washington DC - The White House said Sunday that rocket fire that killed 12 young people in the Israeli -annexed Golan Heights was "conducted by Lebanese Hezbollah."

© Menahem KAHANA / AFP

Calling the attack "horrific," National Security Council Spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement that "it was their rocket, and launched from an area they control. It should be universally condemned."



The Israeli military has said the youths were struck on Saturday by an Iranian-made rocket carrying a 110-pound warhead that Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group fired at a football field in the Druze Arab town of Majdal Shams.

"Our support for Israel's security is ironclad and unwavering against all Iran-backed threats, including Hezbollah," Watson said.

"We have been in continuous discussions with Israeli and Lebanese counterparts since the horrific attack," she added.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, also condemned the attack in language similar to that used by the White House.