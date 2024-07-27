Netanyahu vows "Hezbollah will pay a heavy price" for reported rocket attack

Tel Aviv, Israel - A rocket fired from Lebanon hit a soccer field in an Arab town in the Israeli -annexed Golan Heights Saturday, killing 11 youngsters in what the army described as the "deadliest attack on Israeli civilians since October 7."

A rocket fired from Lebanon hit a soccer field in an Arab town in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights Saturday, killing 11 youngsters. © JALAA MAREY / AFP

The army said Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired the deadly rocket that killed the youngsters aged between 10 and 20 years when they were hit on the field in the town of Majdal Shams.



Many residents of the town retain Syrian nationality decades after the territory's occupation in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

The rocket fire came after an Israeli strike killed four Hezbollah fighters in south Lebanon, prompting the Iran-backed militant group to announce a flurry of retaliatory rocket attacks against the Golan and northern Israel.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on X that 11 youngsters were killed in the attack, while the emergency service Magen David Adom said 19 others were wounded when the rocket hit Majdal Shams.

"We will prepare for a response against Hezbollah... we will act," Rear Admiral Hagari said in a video statement, adding the rocket fire was the "deadliest attack on Israeli civilians since October 7" when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, sparking the war in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was returning early from a visit to the US, vowed that "Israel will not let this murderous attack go unanswered."

"Hezbollah will pay a heavy price for it, a price it has not paid before," he warned in a statement released by his office.