Yemen's Houthis say they dismantled US-Israel spy network

Sanaa, Yemen - Yemen 's Houthis said Monday they had exposed a "spy" network aiding the United States and Israel and arrested suspected members of it.

Yemenis lift signs and wave Palestinian flags as they march in the capital Sanaa in solidarity with the people of Gaza. © MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP

Yemen's Saba news agency published footage of the detained men, describing them as "spies recruited to collect information and monitor sites operated by the Yemeni armed forces on Yemen's western coast for the benefit of the American and Israeli enemy."

According to Saba, the group had been recruited after the Houthis in November began targeting vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, disrupting global trade in a campaign they say is in solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel's assault on Gaza.

The report did not specify the number of suspects arrested, but unverified images Saba shared on social media showed at least 18 people.

No evidence was provided to substantiate the charges, which Saba said the suspects had confessed to.

The Houthis, who control parts of war-torn Yemen, "will spare no effort in carrying out their responsibility to secure the home front and protect it from infiltration attempts by the American and Israeli enemy," Saba said.