19-year-old giant panda becomes oldest-ever first time mom to twin cubs!

Hong Kong - A giant panda named Zing Ying is the oldest first-time panda mama on record. Even more shocking, the 19-year-old animal gave birth to naturally conceived twins!

A 19-year-old giant panda in Hong Kong has become a mama bear! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hkoceanpark

Local authorities announced the birth of two giant panda cubs at Ocean Park Hong Kong to the world's oldest first-time panda mother on Thursday.

The female and male cubs were born after being conceived naturally by mother Ying Ying and father Le Le in March, the government in Hong Kong said in a statement.

They are the first panda twins born in Hong Kong.

"This is a very critical period for the health of the newborn giant panda cubs," the zoo care team said in a statement.

Experts from the zoo and the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda (CCRCGP) have been monitoring Ying Ying and her cub's condition around the clock.

The mama bear, Ying Ying, turned 19 on Friday, making her the world's oldest first-time panda mother, Ocean Park said.

"This birth is a true rarity, especially considering Ying Ying is the oldest giant panda on record to have successfully given birth for the first time," Ocean Park Corporation chairman Paulo Pong explained.