Colossal squid filmed alive for the first time ever in stunning footage!

A colossal squid has been filmed alive in the wild for the first time, 100 years after the species was discovered.

Researchers have captured video ootage of a living colossal squid for the first time (stock image). © unsplash/NOAA

The rare footage was captured on March 9 by Schmidt Ocean Institute's remotely operated vehicle SuBastian, at a depth of just under 2,000 feet off the South Sandwich Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

The juvenile squid, around 12 inches long, is the first confirmed sighting of a living Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni in its natural habitat.

Colossal squid are thought to grow up to 23 feet and weigh as much as 1,100 pounds, making them the world's heaviest invertebrate.

Until now, they have been seen only dead – washed up or in the stomachs of predators such as whales.

"It's exciting to see the first in situ footage of a juvenile colossal and humbling to think that they have no idea that humans exist," said Kat Bolstad, who helped verify the footage.

The discovery came during a 35-day ocean census expedition, part of a global project to find and record new marine life.

The mission involved Schmidt Ocean Institute, the Nippon Foundation–Nekton Ocean Census, and research teams from the UK and Germany.

Experts confirmed the juvenile squid by its transparent body and arm hooks, which help distinguish it from similar species such as the glacial glass squid (Galiteuthis glacialis).

The glacial glass squid was also filmed alive for the first time on a previous Schmidt Ocean Institute expedition in January, in the Bellingshausen Sea off Antarctica.