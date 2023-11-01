Dachshund may have welcomed record number of puppies with adorable litter

By Clemens Grosz

Leicester, UK - A dachshund named Winnie may have broken an animal world record as she welcomed nearly a dozen adorable puppies!

Four-year-old dachshund Winnie (r) welcomed 11 adorable puppies in September.
Four-year-old dachshund Winnie (r) welcomed 11 adorable puppies in September.  © IMAGO/SWNS/Emma Trimble

The female dachshund from England gave birth to a whopping 11 puppies at the beginning of September: five males and six females.

"I was amazed [by the litter]. I just kept counting them over and over," Winnie's owner, Reyma James, told the Daily Mail.

The young woman thinks it's possible that her four-year-old pup has broken the world record for dachshunds with her very first litter.

"I looked online and couldn't believe it," Reyma said. The previous record-holder Cheesecake - also from England - gave birth to ten little dachshunds in September 2021. Now Winnie has gone one better!

Everyone thought that Winnie was pregnant with "only" six puppies because that's what the vet's examination showed, her owner revealed.

"I was so surprised that I kept expecting her to pop out another one when I wasn't looking," Reyma said.

Winnie the dachshund may have broken the world record with her 11 puppies.
Winnie the dachshund may have broken the world record with her 11 puppies.  © Freeads/Reyma Jones

Dog owner says Winnie the dachshund is "the best mom ever"

Winnie gave birth to eleven puppies, and the cuddly dog is doing a great job as a mother.
Winnie gave birth to eleven puppies, and the cuddly dog is doing a great job as a mother.  © Freeads/Reyma Jones

But how is dog mom Winnie doing with her little soccer team?

"She's the best mom ever," Reyma reported. "Winnie's a natural. She even has ten nipples, so she can nearly feed them all at the same time - it's very sweet to watch."

The cuddly wire-haired dachshund dog goes all out in her role as mother.

"She never wants to leave them, and if she hears another dog she's right there next to them," the proud dog mom added.

Nevertheless, Reyma and Winnie will probably have to part with the rascals soon. "I can't live with 11 puppies, or I'll become the crazy dog lady!" the 23-year-old said with a wink.

When they are eight weeks old, they should move into their own forever homes. The perfectly healthy puppies are all dewormed, chipped, and tested for dog diseases.

And, of course, the little ones are also registered in the studbook of the British Dachshund Breeders Association, Reyma emphasized on the site Free Ads, where she offers the puppies.

The 11 puppies are doing quite well with their mom Winnie.
The 11 puppies are doing quite well with their mom Winnie.  © Freeads/Reyma Jones
Winnie's puppies are too cute for words!
Winnie's puppies are too cute for words!  © Collage: Freeads/Reyma Jones

The young breeder wants 500 British pounds (just over $600) per puppy.

Cover photo: Collage: Freeads/Reyma Jones & IMAGO/SWNS/Emma Trimble

