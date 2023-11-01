Dachshund may have welcomed record number of puppies with adorable litter

Leicester, UK - A dachshund named Winnie may have broken an animal world record as she welcomed nearly a dozen adorable puppies!

Four-year-old dachshund Winnie (r) welcomed 11 adorable puppies in September. © IMAGO/SWNS/Emma Trimble

The female dachshund from England gave birth to a whopping 11 puppies at the beginning of September: five males and six females.

"I was amazed [by the litter]. I just kept counting them over and over," Winnie's owner, Reyma James, told the Daily Mail.

The young woman thinks it's possible that her four-year-old pup has broken the world record for dachshunds with her very first litter.

"I looked online and couldn't believe it," Reyma said. The previous record-holder Cheesecake - also from England - gave birth to ten little dachshunds in September 2021. Now Winnie has gone one better!

Everyone thought that Winnie was pregnant with "only" six puppies because that's what the vet's examination showed, her owner revealed.

"I was so surprised that I kept expecting her to pop out another one when I wasn't looking," Reyma said.