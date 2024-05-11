This gorilla is older than your dad!

Berlin, Germany - Fatou is the oldest gorilla in the world, with her lumbering limbs and astonishing strength. She is so incredibly elderly, in fact, that she is quite likely to be older than your dad.

Gorillas often live for quite a while, but very few live to be as old as Fatou, a gorilla so elderly that she has brought home her very own animal world record . What is her story, though, how did she end up living for such an incredibly long period of time, and what on Earth is she doing in Berlin?

Fatou is, at 67 years old, the oldest gorilla in the world. More specifically, she has won the world record for the oldest living gorilla in captivity from Guinness World Records, providing her with an accolade few would have expected her to achieve when she was found in West Africa and delivered to Berlin Zoo in 1959.

It is worth noting that Fatou's exact age and birthday are unknown due to the fact that she was born in the wild. The age of 67 is assumed due to the belief by animal experts that she was at least two years old when she arrived in Berlin. As a result, Fatou could actually be older than we think she is!

This beautiful creature is a member of the western lowland gorilla species, which has a life expectancy of between forty and fifty years. She has lived in her Berlin Zoo habitat for most of her long life and, as a result, has managed to hang on due to an easy life full of food and love.

Fatou mostly eats vegetables due to the fact that commercially available fruit has far more sugar in it than the natural stuff gorillas eat in the wild. She loves to forage around the place and climb on stuff, but in her old age, she has become a lot less sociable, opting to stay away from the other gorillas.

Due to her extraordinarily long life and remarkable story, Fatou is one of the world's most famous gorillas – and the longest-living.