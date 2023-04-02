Certain mammals experience pregnancy periods well in excess of what you'd expect. What animal has the longest pregnancy, and why is it pregnant for so long?

By Aline Neißner, Evan Williams

Most animals are pregnant for quite a short period of time. In comparison to a cat, for example, humans are pregnant for an incredibly long time. So what animal has the longest pregnancy period, and why? Let's dive in!



Elephants have some of the longest pregnancies in the animal kingdom. © 123rf / Xiebiyun Human pregnancy periods might be rather lengthy, but perhaps surprisingly, aren't even close to the longest pregnancy on Earth. Indeed, at only an average of nine months, human pregnancy lasts less than half the length of one particular animal's impressive gestation. What animal holds the record for the longest pregnancy in the animal kingdom, and how long does this period last? TAG24 takes a look at some of the most lengthy gestation periods out there. Dogs Chihuahua with big health problems but an even bigger heart shares joy on TikTok Let's baby bump along!

What is the longest pregnancy in animals?

The animal that has the longest pregnancy in the world is the African elephant, which remains pregnant for more than twice the length of the average human. Part of the reason for this lengthiness is the pure size of the offspring that needs to develop, but also the need for calves to come out fully developed and ready for life in the wild. These giant mammals are native to a number of different countries in southern, western, central, and eastern Africa. They are some of the smartest animals in the world, and also one of the most endangered. For years, they have been poached for the ivory in their tusks, and this rapid decline in population becomes even more upsetting when you consider that elephants mourn their dead.

How long are elephants pregnant?

Elephants generally have a gestation period of around 22 months, averaging 645 days of pregnancy. This makes them by-far the animal with the longest and most impressive pregnancy in the world and, for contrast, this is almost three times the length of the average human pregnancy (around 260-280 days).



Which other animals have long pregnancies?

Animals including a variety of sharks, amphibians like salamanders, and marsupials including the humble kangaroo and the wallaby, are all animals with significantly long gestation periods. Elephants aren't alone in their remarkably long pregnancies, and there are many other animals that also spend a lot of time with buns in the oven.

Here are some of the animals with longest pregnancies in the world: Rhino (15 to 18 months)

Giraffe (14 to 15 months)

Camel (12 to 14 months)

Horse (11 to 13 months)

Seal (8 to 15 months)

Two-fingered sloth (8 to 9 months)

Moose (8 months)

Hippopotamus (8 months) There are a variety of sharks and whales that also have seriously long gestation periods, but if we had included them, they would have made up the majority of this list.

Keep in mind: This is not a complete or exhaustive list. There are many, many animals out there that feature relatively long pregnancies, and there are many animals that feature seriously short pregnancies. It's all relative!

Elephant calves are actually born incredibly well-developed due to their long gestation periods. © 123rf / Anolis01

Why are elephants pregnant so long?