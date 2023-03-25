What is the shortest dog in the world?

There are some insanely short dogs in the world, but which dog is the shortest? TAG24 takes a look at some of the shortest dog breeds in the world.

By Evan Williams

Small dogs are incredibly cute – if a bit loud – but did you know some are so short that their bellies nearly touch the ground? What are the shortest dog breeds out there, and who is the shortest dog in the world?

Which dog breed is the shortest in the world? © Mark Timberlake / Unsplash Some dogs are big, and some are small – but then there's a category of pooches out there that can only be described as minuscule. This isn't just a curiosity. We're talking dogs so small that their bodies actually drag along the ground, leaving their fur in a constant state of muddy-matted mess. It naturally raises some questions. Is it OK for some dogs to be so short, or are we straying into cruel breeding territory? It's time to find out. Dogs Goldador has a very special hang-out spot and TikTok can't get enough So who holds the animal record for shortest dog in the world? TAG24 takes a look at the heights of some of the tiniest doggos, and dives into some of the world's shortest dog breeds.

Shortest dog in the world

"Miracle Milly" was born in December 2011 and is the world's shortest dog, according to Guinness World Records. Weighing only a pound, she overtook the previous record holder Boo Boo, who was 4 inches tall. She's from Dorato, Puerto Rico and loved by her faithful owner Vanesa Semler. This beautiful, tiny little doggo is so small that her height has been noted all over the world, with articles in the Huffington Post, on Fox News, and all over the place celebrating her smallness. Looking at her, you wouldn't be surprised, she sure is tiny! But how short is she really?

What breed was the shortest dog ever recorded?

Milly is a tiny little chihuahua, one of the smallest dog breeds in the world. Like most chihuahuas, she is a friendly and excitable little doggo, full of energy and personality. On average, chihuahuas generally grow to be about six pounds in weight, making it particularly impressive that Milly comes in at only a pound!

How tall is the shortest dog?

As the shortest dog in the world, it won't surprise you that Milly stands at 3.8 inches in height. This comes just below her closest competitor, Boo Boo, who measured in at 4 inches, and makes her so tiny that her cute little face barely reaches the top of the grass leaves!

Shortest dog breeds

There are many dog breeds that stand so far below our knees that we find it hard to believe they can walk at all. Others might not be particularly small, but have such short legs that you wonder how their ankles can stand the weight of their torso. Oh, and how do they keep their bellies off the ground? Here are some of the shortest dog breeds in the world: Pomeranian

Yorkshire Terrier

Chihuahua

Pekingese

Tibetan Spaniel

Norfolk Terrier

Havanese

Japanese Chin

Shih Tzu

Corgis

Basset Hound

Dachshund

Is short unhealthy? Short does not necessarily mean unhealthy, but it does generally indicate a dog that has been bred quite intensely. That might seem a bit strange, but it is important to understand that every single dog is now almost guaranteed to have been bred to high-hell. Let's be real, they ain't natural anymore.

Why are some dogs so short?